American National Bank Invests $114,000 in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

American National Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,604,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

EPP stock opened at $43.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.55. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.56.

About iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

