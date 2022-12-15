Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Lifted by American National Bank

American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 100.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

Shares of BAC opened at $32.28 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

