Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 82 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Atlas Brown Inc. cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,036 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH opened at $538.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $503.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.73 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $530.68 and a 200 day moving average of $520.85.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.56.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

