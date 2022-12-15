Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stake Raised by American National Bank

American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Altria Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 238,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO opened at $47.13 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.85.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MO. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

