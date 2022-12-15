American National Bank Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $508,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 41,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE AMP opened at $321.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $306.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $339.41.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.78.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total value of $54,883.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,424.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,327 shares of company stock worth $9,669,463. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

