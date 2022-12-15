Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Decreased by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,079 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.79.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $212.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.75 and its 200-day moving average is $194.61. The company has a market capitalization of $131.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $260.83.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

