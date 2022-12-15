152 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Purchased by American National Bank

American National Bank acquired a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 118.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 12.6% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 308.4% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $615.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $252.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $521.80 and a 200 day moving average of $510.00. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $817.30.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 30.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASML. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Grupo Santander raised ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($505.26) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on ASML from €520.00 ($547.37) to €680.00 ($715.79) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.46.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

