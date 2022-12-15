Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Increased by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.0% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $275,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 155.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 236,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,564,000 after buying an additional 143,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $1,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $106.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.63. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The stock has a market cap of $438.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

