Atlas Brown Inc. Trims Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Atlas Brown Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,821,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570,818 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 211.6% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,515,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $584,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820,187 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,341,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,854 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Moffett Nathanson cut Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.01. The company has a market cap of $157.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

