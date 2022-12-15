American National Bank Buys 100 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

American National Bank increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 221,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 16.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $122.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.81. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.60%.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.42.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

