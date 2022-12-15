TimeScale Financial Inc. Purchases 127 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $172.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.79 and its 200-day moving average is $162.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $110.73 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC upped their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.15.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

