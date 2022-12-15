Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,581 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in Walt Disney by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $94.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $171.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

