Moody National Bank Trust Division Raises Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Evergy were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Evergy by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Performance

NYSE EVRG opened at $63.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.08.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVRG. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Evergy to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.