Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 781 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 11,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.5 %

IBM opened at $149.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $135.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.39, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.90.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.