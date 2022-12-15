iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Purchased by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLH stock opened at $114.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.81 and its 200 day moving average is $114.60. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $150.62.

