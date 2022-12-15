First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,155 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,874 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $461,000. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE DIS opened at $94.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.31 and its 200-day moving average is $102.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.