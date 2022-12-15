JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 62,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 248,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 25,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.6% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 57,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 14,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at $31,006,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $133.41 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $169.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $391.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.87.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

