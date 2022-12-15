HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 320 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $149.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $135.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.39, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.90. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 481.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.