HBW Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IHI. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,379 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1,498,681.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,438,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,734 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,949,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 587.7% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 322,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 275,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 201,751 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $53.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.21. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $66.55.

