Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 4,425 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,564,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,557 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,092,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949,254 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,078,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,513,000 after acquiring an additional 395,796 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,649,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,107,000 after purchasing an additional 85,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Nutrien by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,026,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,985,000 after buying an additional 120,689 shares in the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTR shares. HSBC lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $76.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $67.23 and a 52-week high of $117.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. Analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.67%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

