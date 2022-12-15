Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 9,422 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,266 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in HP were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HP by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in HP by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,532 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in HP by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of HP by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth $526,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $175,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,333 shares of company stock worth $6,344,138 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HP’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cfra set a $31.00 price target on HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

