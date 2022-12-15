American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. UBS Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.31.

AMT stock opened at $219.85 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40. The company has a market cap of $102.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

