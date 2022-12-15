Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 4,571 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 214.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,699 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $160.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.79, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $140.07 and a one year high of $213.63.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 634,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,864,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,371,794.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 379,977 shares of company stock valued at $63,892,566 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $233.33 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $242.67 to $244.33 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $213.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $193.33 to $206.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

