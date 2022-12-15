Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 6,910 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RRX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $1,406,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $350,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $3,832,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $263,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $121.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.48. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $176.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.66. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 24.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Regal Rexnord to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.60.

Regal Rexnord Profile

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.