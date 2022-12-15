Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Invests $411,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Lam Research by 27.3% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,211,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,336,000 after purchasing an additional 42,874 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $468.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $731.85.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.32.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

