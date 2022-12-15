Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stake Lessened by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 98.5% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 155,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,673,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 113.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,494,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,164,000 after buying an additional 794,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.8% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,918,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,859,000 after buying an additional 375,163 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

TSM stock opened at $80.02 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $415.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.61.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3392 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

