First Financial Bank Trust Division Purchases 123 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,954.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $136.73 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $155.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.22 and its 200 day moving average is $124.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

