Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $77.04 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet cut Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

