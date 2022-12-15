First Financial Bank Trust Division Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.40.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $87.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $172.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

