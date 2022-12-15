180 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Acquired by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares in the company, valued at $434,427.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoZone Trading Down 1.4 %

AZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,568.40.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,360.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,703.32 and a 1-year high of $2,610.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,430.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,249.16.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $25.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

