iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Cut by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,630 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $67.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.70. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

