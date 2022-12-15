Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $286,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,924 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 25.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Target by 2.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 109,288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Target by 10.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 129,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,493,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $152.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.25.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

