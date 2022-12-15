AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.53 Million Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $66,000.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFF opened at $31.71 on Thursday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $39.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.61.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

