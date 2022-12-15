Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 220 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $3,809,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 77,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $276.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Argus downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.08.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $218.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

