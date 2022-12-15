SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Position Boosted by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 334.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. United Bank boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $641,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 71,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $129.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.87. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

