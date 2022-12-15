Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.78 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.35.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MA opened at $357.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $343.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $327.97 and its 200-day moving average is $329.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.