Boltwood Capital Management Takes $213,000 Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 134.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 212.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 1,716.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of PINS stock opened at $26.22 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pinterest had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $684.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $1,303,687.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,128,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,218,328 shares of company stock worth $53,947,953 over the last ninety days. 7.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.