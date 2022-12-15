Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 18.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 206,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,031,000 after buying an additional 32,513 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $395,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.79.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $90.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.69.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

