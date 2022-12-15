Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 311.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $39,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST opened at $101.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.23. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $104.65.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,504 shares of company stock worth $12,217,237. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.88.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

