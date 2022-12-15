Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,938,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,849,348,000 after purchasing an additional 115,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $385,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPAM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $419.00 to $414.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.87.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 2.6 %

About EPAM Systems

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $354.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $340.73 and its 200-day moving average is $355.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.58. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $699.12.

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

