AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 417 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,473 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.32.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST stock opened at $483.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $496.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $214.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

