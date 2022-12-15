Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 4,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 2,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $78.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.67 and its 200-day moving average is $87.27. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.83 and a one year high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

