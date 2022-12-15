Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 86.2% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 12,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Valero Energy by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 155,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $785,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO stock opened at $119.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.69.

In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

