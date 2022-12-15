The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Clorox Trading Up 0.4 %

CLX stock opened at $148.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $186.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.33 and its 200 day moving average is $141.64.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

