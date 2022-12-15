Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock Position Lowered by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 383.1% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 54,278,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,881,975.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 54,278,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,881,975.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 660,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,158,900. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on ET. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

NYSE:ET opened at $11.79 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.78.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

