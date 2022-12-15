Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $995,000 Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,684 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in URI. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 55.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,818,000 after purchasing an additional 964,105 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 119.0% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 300,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,780,000 after acquiring an additional 163,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 60.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 388,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,487,000 after acquiring an additional 146,657 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $375.09.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $368.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $325.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.17. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $373.91.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.39 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

