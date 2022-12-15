Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Holdings Raised by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Cintas were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 22.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.5% during the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $459.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $430.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.35. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $470.23.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $454.70.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.