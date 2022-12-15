The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857,962 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,094,000 after buying an additional 3,087,942 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 9,905.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,065,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,122 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,451,484,000 after acquiring an additional 883,395 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

