Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 322 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $727,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE:DLR opened at $104.64 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.65 and a 200 day moving average of $116.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.21%.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.