Wedmont Private Capital Acquires New Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.85.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $71,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,293.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $71,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,293.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $517,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,136,393.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 351,914 shares of company stock worth $14,701,826. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

BSX opened at $47.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.71.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

